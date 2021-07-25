Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Falcon Minerals worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth $65,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 44.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $418.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

