FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,801,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,781,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 47,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,999. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.70 and a beta of 1.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.89 and a 1 year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

