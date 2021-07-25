Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th.

Fastenal has increased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 71.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Shares of FAST opened at $54.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

