Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Fastly alerts:

NYSE FSLY opened at $49.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,016,388.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,646,318.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,107,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,839 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,497 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.