Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federal Signal has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,843,000 after buying an additional 254,866 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 38,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 268,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 8.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.