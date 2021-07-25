FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 65.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,194 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,429 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FedEx were worth $38,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FDX opened at $297.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $163.86 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at $16,956,094.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

