Feellike Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,298.60 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

