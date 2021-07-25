Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Lowered to GBX 2,250 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FEVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,322.22 ($30.34).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,322 ($30.34) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,544.45. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 64.86.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

