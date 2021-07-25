Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

FEVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,322.22 ($30.34).

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,322 ($30.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,544.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

