Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 26,501 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

