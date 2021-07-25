Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 1,295.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FUTY. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

FUTY stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $43.96.

