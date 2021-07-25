Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 345 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.73. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

