Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 1,663 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $203.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $203.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

