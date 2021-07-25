Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,107,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

