Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $121,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.38 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.