Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $123.34 and a 1 year high of $148.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.29.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

