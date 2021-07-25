Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 797 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $333.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $333.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

