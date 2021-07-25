Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 128,118 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $586,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRGI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.05 and a beta of 2.21.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

