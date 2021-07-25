Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,079 shares of company stock worth $5,529,625 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

