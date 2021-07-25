First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Price Target Raised to $23.00

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.73. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the first quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Community by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 71.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

