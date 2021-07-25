First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after buying an additional 755,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.