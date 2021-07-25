First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First United were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First United by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First United by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First United by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First United by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First United by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUNC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,253 shares of company stock valued at $77,156. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

FUNC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.03. First United Co. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect that First United Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

