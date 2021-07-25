FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.
NYSE:FE opened at $38.47 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.
