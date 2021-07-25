FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $38.47 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.