Fiserv (FISV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Fiserv to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Fiserv has set its FY21 guidance at $5.35-5.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 5.350-5.500 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.69.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

