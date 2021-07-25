Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

