Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $520,869,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after buying an additional 502,947 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 65,617 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 133,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 68,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 41,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $30.42.

