Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) by 172.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.07% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Shares of SCHQ stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

