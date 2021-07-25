Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 158.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $68.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

