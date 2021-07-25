Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $972,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 120.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $408,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $624,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.