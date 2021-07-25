Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

