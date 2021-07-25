Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 26,347 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,347 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

