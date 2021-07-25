Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.68% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

