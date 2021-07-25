Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Up to $31.30

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.30, but opened at $32.73. Flywire shares last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Get Flywire alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.