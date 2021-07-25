FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 296 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 655.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.