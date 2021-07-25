FORA Capital LLC Buys 1,466 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRMK opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

BRMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

