FORA Capital LLC Invests $44,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $512,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRNO opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $68.65.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

