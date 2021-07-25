FORA Capital LLC Reduces Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.73 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

