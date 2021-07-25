FORA Capital LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 983,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $38,546,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $181,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

AERI opened at $15.51 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

