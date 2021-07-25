FORA Capital LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

FORA Capital LLC cut its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,229,000 after buying an additional 1,312,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,095,000 after buying an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 953,227 shares in the last quarter. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $27.70 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.26.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KC. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

