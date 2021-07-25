FORA Capital LLC Sells 4,047 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PetIQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PetIQ by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $816,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

