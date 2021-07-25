FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

MNRO opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

