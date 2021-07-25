Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

FORR opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.14 million, a PE ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FORR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

