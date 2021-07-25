Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.37% of Forrester Research worth $27,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after buying an additional 235,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after buying an additional 55,232 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.14 million, a PE ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

