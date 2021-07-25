Founders Fund V Management LLC Makes New Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,973,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,580,000. ContextLogic accounts for approximately 50.0% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ContextLogic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,168. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

WISH stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. 28,292,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,250,804. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

