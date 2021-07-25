Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given a $13.36 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has been given a $13.36 price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.37. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

