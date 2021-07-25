Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FSNUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5164 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

