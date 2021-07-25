Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $310,034.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,928,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $335,575.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Scott James Morris sold 4,497 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $781,353.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $344,582.35.

On Monday, July 12th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $322,715.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $322,635.32.

On Monday, June 28th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $338,311.77.

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $158.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.00 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.53 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.74.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.