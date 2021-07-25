Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 62,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

