FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Issued By KeyCorp

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vonage in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Vonage has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.21.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 48.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.