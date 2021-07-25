FY2021 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 233,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

